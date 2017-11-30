Pizza Hut Is Introducing Vegan Pizza — But There's A Catch

Pizza, especially when made by pizza delivery chains, is missing a specific group from its massive fan base: vegans. For as long as they have been around, global chains like Papa John's, Domino's, and Pizza Hut have not catered to vegans with their dishes or toppings. That's why it is a huge deal that Pizza Hut in the U.K. has announced it will soon be offering vegan cheese.
Earlier this week, Pizza Hut U.K. posted a video on Twitter that said vegan cheese was being added to its menus across the nation. According to the video, which we found thanks to Delish, the non-dairy cheese will be available as a topping on both pan pizzas and "all American thin" crust. Along with the 17-second clip of the delicious looking pies, the U.K. branch of the chain tweeted, "VEGANS. You asked. We listened. Our Vegan Cheese is here to stay in ALL HUTS NATIONWIDE!" A followup tweet stated that yesterday, November 29, was the first official day that vegan cheese was available at Pizza Hut locations in the United Kingdom.
VEGANS. You asked. We listened.— Pizza Hut UK (@pizzahutuk) November 27, 2017
Our Vegan Cheese is here to stay in ALL HUTS NATIONWIDE! ??? pic.twitter.com/0UzJYLvvsr
Pizza Hut's U.K. website explains that the vegan food company Violife is supplying the chain's vegan cheese. The chain also said that its pan, all American thin, and flatbread crusts are vegan as well. That means that depending on what other toppings are added, Pizza Hut pizzas made with the Violife cheese could be completely vegan.
When, in 2015, Pizza Hut announced it was adding a gluten-free crush option in the U.S., excitement over the news was quickly muffled by the chain's reminder that "Pizza Hut kitchens are not gluten-free environments" thus there still may be some gluten contamination. That's why the prospect of 100% vegan pizzas from the Hut is especially noteworthy, and we hope it's an option that eventually makes its way over to the United States so even more people can join in on pizza fandom.
