You Can Now Make Sparkling Wine With Your SodaStream

SodaStream, the appliance that has long been making regular water so much less boring, is now getting into the alcohol game. Yesterday, the company announced the introduction of its new limited edition line called "Sparkling Gold." With it, those of us who have SodaStreams displayed prominently on our kitchen counters can make a bottle of bubbly whenever the mood strikes.
According to SodaStream's recent announcement, the drink created with Sparkling Gold tastes like a fruity Riesling, but of course, it's got some fizz. To make the boozy beverage, you must first mix one part Sparkling Gold concentrate to five parts sparkling water from your SodaStream. When prepared using those ratios, you'll get a drink that contains 10% alcohol by volume.
A single 200ml bottle of the Sparkling Gold concentrate makes 12 glasses of bubbly. That means it's a pretty good value for any holiday party you're planning on throwing, which is the whole point. According to SodaStream's CEO, Daniel Birnbaum, "Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season… Cheers!" Aside from making celebratory holiday drinks, the Sparkling Gold bottle is — surprise! — actually gold, so it'll look nice and festive sitting on the counter next to your SodaStream.
Unfortunately, SodaStream's Sparkling Gold line isn't yet available in the United States. The drink was first tested in Germany in October of this year, and it's finally available for purchase through SodaStream's German website. However, according to the company's press release, Sparkling Gold did extremely well during its market testing in Germany. The release reported that an independent market research test found that 76% of people surveyed enjoyed the taste of SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' as much as or more than French champagne brands 'Moet & Chardon' and 'Veuve Clicquot.'
With those impressive numbers, it wouldn't be surprising for the company to expand Sparkling Gold's availability very soon. Still, with the holidays just around the corner, it probably won't be here in time for us to fill our Bottomless Prosecco Bottles with homemade sparkling wine this year.
