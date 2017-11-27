Coordinating visits in a long distance relationship is never easy. But one couple found a new way to keep their relationship going and see the world at the same time.
Rob and Joli Switzer first met at a meetup for travelers in 2010 in Cebu City in the Philippines. They continued to talk online, and began a long distance relationship three years later after meeting up again. Rob is from the United States and Joli is from the Philippines so, instead of visiting each other in their respective countries, they decided to meet in the middle.
The couple chose to meet each other in a different country every few months. "It was one of the only ways for us to meet each other when we were apart," Rob and Joli told BuzzFeed News. "And we both loved to travel as a hobby anyway so it worked well for us."
They soon added a tradition of taking the same photo in each new location. "Everyone was taking jump shots and signature travel poses, so we thought about creating our own cute romantic pose just for kicks," Rob and Joli said. "On a whim, we decided that the 'dipkiss' should be it." That also inspired the name of their blog and social media platforms — Dipkiss Travels.
After two years of living in different countries and another year in different U.S. states, Rob proposed to Joli in Moscow, and the couple was married this past June. Even though they're now living together in Maryland, they've carried on their traveling and their signature photo.
Rob has been to almost 50 countries, while Joli has been to 28, according to their blog. They plan to continue increasing those numbers.
"We are newlyweds looking to explore the world," they wrote on their blog. "One dipkiss at a time."
