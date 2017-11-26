J.K. Rowling Has Harsh Words For People Who Hate This Iconic Comfort Food

Your Thanksgiving dinner may or may not have involved a few helpings of oozy, delicious macaroni and cheese, but it might have involved some controversy – Thanksgiving dinners can sometimes see some strong opinions. And even though she doesn't celebrate the holiday, J.K. Rowling managed to bring a strong opinion on a comfort food staple.
According to Hello Giggles, everyone's favorite author chimed in after a Twitter user basically declared war on mac 'n' cheese. "PEOPLE. Macaroni and cheese is not a good food," Gabriel Malor, an Oklahoma-based lawyer, posted to his feed. "It will never be in the category of good food. It sometimes happens when you have kids or you're in college or something. That's it."
PEOPLE. Macaroni and cheese is not a good food. It will never be in the category of good food. It sometimes happens when you have kids or you're in college or something. That's it.— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 22, 2017
Forget the fact that a recent poll conducted by FiveThirtyEight.com found that in the south, revelers' favorite Thanksgiving side is, in fact, macaroni and cheese. Even with the numbers right there, Malor stood by his take on the cheese-laden dish, adding that it falls second to mashed potatoes and that anyone serving it up just doesn't love their family enough to put forth some effort.
I know you don't want it to be true. But deep down, you know it is. Macaroni & cheese at Thanksgiving is a dish that says your ma doesn't love you enough to mash another potato.— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 22, 2017
That's where Rowling stepped in. She may be known for very long books (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix spans 912 pages and over 257,000 words), but it only took three words for her to shut down Malor and anyone who dared to question mac 'n' cheese's spot in the food pantheon: "Reported and blocked."
Though Malor had a few supporters, it's clear none had the noteworthiness of a certain writer with the honor of being part of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
Mac and cheese is actually served up at Universal Orlando's Three Broomsticks — albeit on the kids' menu — so there is some precedent to the Potterverse's penchant for the dish. With all the retweets and Likes Rowling's tweet has amassed, it's clear that macaroni and cheese has plenty of fans, no matter what time of year it is or what holidays people celebrate.
Even the most belligerent relative can't argue with these numbers.
