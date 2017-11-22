This Couple Naming Their Child After Their Favorite Chain Restaurant Is Peak 2017

As Thanksgiving approaches, the nation has been inspired — or been forced to, if you're a reporter in the White House press corps — to reflect on what we're grateful to have in our lives. For some, it's family, pets, or health insurance. But I'm proud to tell you that the thing I'm most thankful for this year is couple Justin and Jordan Garton, who have decided to name their soon-to-be-born daughter after their favorite chain restaurant, Olive Garden.
Justin made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week, sharing a photo of a tiny onesie with the words "Olivia Garton" in the chain's signature font. "We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden, now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton," he wrote.
Advertisement
We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺?❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x— Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017
The couple have long been fans of the buttery breadstick destination and even relied on a Never Ending Pasta Pass to help them get through a difficult financial time.
"For six or seven weeks straight we ate Olive Garden everyday and that saved us a ton of money," Justin wrote. "We became friends with the staff and that helped make that time period very memorable for us."
Though they truly love the restaurant — especially the Ravioli di Portobello and the Braised Beef and Tortellini — the father-to-be said that their name choice wasn't chosen entirely as an homage.
"We can't say that we DIRECTLY named Olivia after our favorite restaurant but there was an intentional connection," Justin told Refinery29 in an email. "We had considered the name Olive and we got a big kick out of the pun 'Olive Garton' given our history with the restaurant but we wanted it to be a bit more subtle. Olivia is a beautiful name and it rolls off the tongue a little better with her middle name, Michelle."
Olive Garden's official Twitter account caught wind of the Gartons' big news and responded by asking if they could "celebrate baby Olivia a bit early." Aw, it's as if they really are like family!
This made our entire DAY! Can we celebrate baby Olivia a bit early? We want to send a ?. Please send us a DM with your email address so that we can r each out!— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 20, 2017
The Gartons said they are overwhelmed by Olive Garden's generosity.
"Olive Garden liked her name so much that they actually reached out to us to offer Baby Olivia an early birthday present and we can't wait, we love them even more and we didn't think that was possible," Justin wrote.
Advertisement
For now, the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their "little meatball," who is due on December 6.
Related Video:
Advertisement