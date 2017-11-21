How You Can Help Save The Planet With One Candle This Holiday Season

In the short two years since The Starling Project was founded, the organization has given over $150,000 to UNICEF for solar energy projects in Rwanda and Chad, working to power schools, homes, and hospitals (where it's especially crucial for the storage of life-saving vaccines). Each candle sale provides energy for one family in need, similar to the FEED model of buy a bag, give a meal. The project even earned founder Sterling McDavid the UNICEF Champion for Children Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama.