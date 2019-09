How You Can Help Save The Planet With One Candle This Holiday Season

As we prepare to drown ourselves in Black Friday deals from every store and enter a state of scary, budget-destroying spending from now until the ball drops, it’s important to keep in mind that there are so many gifts options out there that give in more ways than one . Enter: The Starling Project, an organization that creates luxurious soy-based candles whose sales help provide solar power systems for families in under-resourced communities without proper access to electricity. You get a little light, you give a little light.