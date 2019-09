You Can Now Go To Jail For Sending Revenge Porn In NYC

Over the past two months, dozens of brave women and men have amplified their voices to take down sexual predators and creeps like Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., and Kevin Spacey , who have used their power and influence to sexually harass and assault others. Though the so-called "Weinstein effect" has trickled out of Hollywood and into Washington , at times it's felt like predators who don't share the same level of prestige would go unnoticed and continue to get away with their inexcusable behavior.