The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and Ina Garten is giving fans a countdown like no other. A quick glance at her Instagram feed is showing tips and tricks for turkey day, and in the latest clip, the Domestic Goddess herself is offering advice on how to set the perfect Thanksgiving table.
"It's never too early to plan your Thanksgiving table!" Garten wrote alongside the video. "It doesn't have to be fancy, but at this time of year I like a little color and one pretty plate to give the setting some style."
In the cheerful clip, Garten takes that notion to heart, setting a table that's equal parts festive and effortless. That little pop of color that she mentions comes via a festive tablecloth and autumnal flower arrangement, so anyone who's sweating about not having the perfect fall flatware or dishes doesn't have to worry. If Garten is using her white dinner plates and mismatched salad plates, there's no reason to go out and buy a brand-new dining room set for the big day.
And while most Thanksgiving revelers won't be setting the table with three separate glasses (for red and white wine along with water, presumably), there's nothing wrong with adding a bit of aspiration to the holiday. That's what Ina's all about, after all. Her viewers may not have access to a Hamptons home, but they're certainly tuning in for her easy-to-follow recipes and lifestyle tips like this one. Garten's tablescape may be pretty straightforward, but after she lights the candles and that music swells, it looks like the perfect Thanksgiving set-up.
Garten is planning on spreading more Thanksgiving knowledge in the coming days. Track her hashtag, #BarefootThanksgiving, for more sage wisdom. Up next? Flowers. And judging from the perfect bouquet featured in the table-setting video, Garten's got plenty of experience in that department, too.
