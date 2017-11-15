Southwest is offering flights starting at just $49 as part of its latest sale, which is pretty great if you're looking to take a trip soon. But hurry: You have to book by Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 23) to take advantage of the amazing prices.
Just a few of the awesome one-way deals include: $49 between Chicago and Cincinnati; $49 between Baltimore and Cincinnati; $49 between Cleveland and Milwaukee; $49 between San Diego and Las Vegas; $56 from San Francisco to Las Vegas; $66 between Los Angeles and Albuquerque, NM; $78 between New Orleans and Austin; and so many more. Check out Southwest's website for more routes and details.
Besides booking by Thanksgiving, there are a few other restrictions. The tickets are limited-availability, nonrefundable, and you have to purchase them 14 days in advance. There are some blackout dates: The domestic fares are valid for travel between November 28 and May 23, 2018. The rates for travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from January 16 to March 1, 2018; and from April 3 to May 17, 2018. The international fares are valid for travel between January 9 and March 1, 2018; and April 3 and May 18, 2017.
