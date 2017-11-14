Two unlikely worlds, Westeros and Hawkins, Indiana, collided last week when Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams enjoyed what looked like a very fun night out with Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer. According to Metro, the three young 20-something actors, plus Williams' boyfriend Ollie Jackson, hung out after Heaton performed with his band at Shepherds Bush Empire.
Though a romantic relationship between Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, and Natalia Dyer, who portrays Nancy Wheeler, has never been confirmed by either actor, this night out after Heaton's performance seemed a lot like a double date. Metro reports that Dyer surprised Heaton after his show, and he greeted her by picking her up and kissing her on the lips. After that, the rumored couple headed to drinks at a pub in West London, where they were joined by Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, and the actress's long-time boyfriend.
Photos published on Metro show both couples hanging out on the streets of London. The friends laughed and horsed around together, and it looked like they had an all-around great time. Most notably, Heaton and Dyer shared several intimate moments that made things look very official between them.
While in their respective television worlds, Arya Stark probably wouldn't give good girl Nancy Wheeler the time of day — she might be more tolerant of Jonathan Byers since he's a little bit twisted — Maisie Williams seems to have a found fun IRL friends in Dyer and Heaton. The group, rounded out by Maisie's boyfriend, seems like one we'd very much like to be a part of. Maybe just add Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to make it a really great party.
