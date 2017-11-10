Rolling Stone's Creator Allegedly Requested Sex From A Potential Writer

"Last night Jann Wenner asked me to come to his townhouse for a drink at 10:30 p.m. I knew this would happen sooner or later, I just didn’t think he’d take such a direct approach. It was the most pure form of sexual harassment: he pawed and groped and I insisted no but he persisted promising me a '25 article contract' in the most disingenuous voice. 'Preferential treatment.' I was forced to kiss him. His mouth was dry and he was a serpent-like kisser, lashing with his tongue."