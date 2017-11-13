A Celebrity Caterer Dishes On The Weirdest (& Best) Parts Of Her Job

We know being a celebrity comes with its perks – private plane travel, free swag, and parties (not to mention after parties and after-after parties) — many of which look like something out of a modern adaptation of The Great Gatsby. But what you might not know is that behind every over-the-top party are high-end production companies making those Instagrammable moments happen. To find out what it's really like to throw the kinds of events that we find ourselves reading about on social media, we turned to a celebrity caterer.
Kathleen Schaffer is the mastermind behind the eponymous Schaffer, an L.A.-based catering and production company that regularly serves A-Listers and celebrities in its signature inventive, no-limits style. Thankfully for us, Schaffer is more than happy to dish (pun intended) on what it’s really like to see a side of fame and Hollywood the rest of us aren’t privy to.
While she regularly signs NDAs (and thus couldn’t reveal which celebrity once requested a specific brand of margarine), Schaffer shared behind-the-scenes tidbits about over-the-top events, funny moments, and, yes, she even named some names.