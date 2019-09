Topshop Does Away With Gender-Specific Changing Rooms

In a series of tweets by Travis Alabanza , the London-based performance artist called out a Manchester branch of the retailer for allegedly ignoring their requests to change in the dressing room of the gender they identify. "Hey @Topshop just experienced transphobia in your Manchester store. Not letting me use the changing room I decide is shit, sort it out," they wrote. As told to Buzzfeed , Albanza recounted their in-store experience with one of Topshop's associates: "I said, ‘I’m not going to be safe down there. What do you want me to do?’ and they just kind of shrugged." They went on to explain why gendered changing rooms put those who identify as anything other than cisgender at risk for their emotional and physical safety.