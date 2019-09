New Study Brings Attention To The Discrimination Faced By Latinx Transgender Community

An incredibly depressing aspect of this study is that the results are not surprising — and we should be troubled by that in itself. We've become accustomed to a society that discriminates against transgender people and people of color, and we have to remember to never become complacent and simply accept that it will always be like this. Our fellow Americans deserve better and we should never simply shrug our shoulders and say "well, that's just the way it is." It's the reality right now, but it doesn't have to be.