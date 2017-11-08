For five whole days, your Starbucks habit doesn't have to be a selfish one.
The coffee chain announced that this year it would be kicking off the holiday season early with its Give Good Share Event. That means customers can cash in on a buy-one-get-one-free promotion when they purchase a holiday drink between 2 and 4 p.m. from November 9 to 13.
Meant to encourage sharing between loved ones, Starbucks is hoping to usher in the winter holiday season by giving its customers a jolt of caffeine and festive holiday spices. The free drink has to be of equal or lesser value and the official list of holiday drinks includes the chestnut praline latte, peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, gingerbread latte, eggnog latte, holiday spice flat white, and Teavana Joy tea. Hot, iced, or blended, however you take your seasonal coffee (or tea) is fair game.
To add a bit of sweetness to the whole event, Starbucks is generously adding cake pops to the promotion, too. That means that if you're flying solo to get your coffee kick, you can treat yourself to an actual treat along with your holiday-appropriate coffee drink. Feel free to mix and match, too. Just because you're in the mood for a peppermint mocha doesn't mean your BFF (or whoever you happen to be grabbing coffee with) is stuck with the same drink.
Starbucks is kicking off the event with a promo video set to a brand-new Gwen Stefani song, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas," which also happens to be on her new holiday album and features vocals from none other than her country singer beau Blake Shelton.
