Meet The UFC Underdog Who Just Took Home A Shocking Victory

If you don't know Rose Namajunas' name just yet, don't worry — you will soon.
On Saturday night, UFC fighter Namajunas beat opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the strawweight division during a match at New York City's Madison Square Garden in what people are calling a stunning upset victory.
According to CBS Sports, it took Namajunas just three minutes to take down Jedrzejczyk, previously the reigning champ who many had compared to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Rhonda Rousey. Namajunas, largely considered a huge underdog, took a submission win after her opponent tapped out.
So who is Namajunas, and what do you need to know about her?
Advertisement
For starters, the 25-year-old proved her mettle when she turned Jedrzejczyk's shots at her mental health into a conversation about advocating for mental health awareness. Namajunas has openly discussed being sexually abused as a child, and is often accompanied by an emotional support dog named Mishka to help her deal with issues relating to her mental health struggles.
"I have overcome some demons in my path," she said during a pre-fight conference. "Every day I wake up and I’m [a] champion, so that’s just my mindset all of the time. I think this fight could be a great [public service] announcement for mental health awareness. I think I’m a champion for that. I’m so much stronger from it and I’m going to continue to be stronger."
Jedrzejczyk, for her part, replied: "You are mentally unstable and you are broken already. And I will break you in the fight."
After Saturday's knockout win, it's safe to say that Namajunas has had the last laugh.
"There is so much crap going on in the media and news, and I just want to try and use my gift of mixed martial arts to make the world a better place," she said after the match. "This is extra. Let's just give each other hugs. When we fight, this is entertainment. Afterwards, it's nothing."
Read these stories next:
Advertisement