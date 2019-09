It's true that we're more vocal than ever about learning to love our bodies as they are, and that we should celebrate being plus-size or having stretch marks or any of the other things that are seen as "flaws." But it's easy to get lost in the idea that the body positive movement is only about plus-size women. While their stories are important, and it's undeniable that plus-size women face more discrimination daily than thin people ever will, body positivity is about speaking out against the shame all people (and especially women) face.