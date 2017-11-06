Gordon Ramsay Is Here For Your Food Porn

How bloody pompous! It’s a compliment to the chef the fact that customers want to take a pictures of dishes they’ve paid for it’s 2017 https://t.co/lhkDq23wCR— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 3, 2017
If I see a great looking picture posted, I’ll want to go and eat there immediately, he’s just an old fart who’s forgotten to move on ! https://t.co/t81hM7K5YF— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 3, 2017
Customers vote with their feet, pictures create huge followers and excite potential business https://t.co/NSlVHQHYws— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 3, 2017
Exactly Bradly.it’s a free promotion they should be grateful for, can you imagine being asked not to take a picture of Ed Sheeran singing https://t.co/5Limp3ZK88— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 3, 2017
The fact that even @MichelinGuideUK @guideMichelinFR are posting exciting pictures from there experiences is such a breath of fresh air... https://t.co/fiN7BIfeYw— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 3, 2017