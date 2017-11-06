How TJ Maxx Is Helping Employees In Puerto Rico

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores are the best places to get killer deals, but it turns out there's a way more important reason to love them. The Boston Globe reports that TJX, the stores' parent company, is continuing to pay employees in Puerto Rico despite the fact that stores remain closed in the devastated U.S. territory.
There are a total of 29 TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods locations on the island and all employees are receiving paychecks six weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall and left Puerto Ricans without power, drinking water, and sufficient food.
"Based on the devastating situation in Puerto Rico, we can confirm that we have continued to pay our TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Associates on the island," a spokesperson for TJX said in a statement to NBC Boston. "We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances."
A Facebook post written Iván Meléndez, whose son is employed by a Marshalls in San Juan, has been shared almost 42,000 times over the past two weeks. Meléndez wrote in Spanish that he's grateful for the company's "honorable gesture" of continuing to pay its employees, and noted that TJX has also provided food and water to workers.
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20, killing at least 55 people. On Friday, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz told CNN that "the death toll is much higher than what has been reported," adding that it's closer to 500.
As the survivors struggle to rebuild their lives, it's encouraging that TJX is putting its employees first.
Hopefully more companies will follow TJX's lead, because they've taken at least one major issue off the plates of their employees.
