This fact isn't likely to be a shocker, but it seems Hillary Clinton is not one to obsessively plan months ahead what her Halloween costume will be. That's why while promoting her book What Happened, when asked what she would dress up as today, she had to think about it for a second. But then, she gave an answer that made headlines.
As part of her book tour, Clinton was being interviewed by author Cheryl Strayed at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago Monday night. And since All Hallows' Eve was just a few hours away, Strayed asked the former secretary of state what she was planning for her Halloween costume.
First, Clinton burst out laughing and seemed a bit thrown off. "Well, I have to start thinking about it, don't I? Tomorrow is Halloween," she deadpanned, to the audience's delight.
But then, with a glint in her eye, she came up with a possible costume on the spot.
"I think I will maybe come as the president!" she joked, while the audience laughed.
WATCH: Hillary Clinton joked that she would go as the president for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/v6oQvxuOtm— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017
We still don't know whether Clinton was referring to dressing up as President Hillary Rodham Clinton from the Alternate Universe™ or if she will dress up as President Donald J. Trump (since there's no shortage of costumes out there of POTUS 45 at the moment). But if she dresses up, we'll find out — and we'd love to see that Instagram post.
Her costume joke was not the only sassy thing the former Democratic presidential candidate said during the interview. When asked about the indictment of Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates in connection to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation, she didn't even bat an eye.
