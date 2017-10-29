Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story and Scream Queens, has a new show coming out next year and it looks stressful.
The show, 911, centers around the lives and careers of first responders. In the newly released trailer, we see Peter Krause in the role of a first responder and Connie Britton as a dispatcher.
The show is a procedural drama, which is a first for Murphy, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics, and firefighters as they go into the most heart-stopping situations, and if anyone knows how to get people's hearts racing and goosebumps raised, it's Ryan Murphy.
Advertisement
Given that it's Ryan Murphy, I suspect that the show will be full of building suspense and well-placed dark humor. If I were to guess, I think it will probably feel more like People v. O.J Simson: American Crime Story than American Horror Story or Scream Queens, given that it is closer to true crime than surreal, allegorical horror.
Straight away it is obvious that this show will be packed with tense moments. "There are two times of emergency," Britton starts off as the voiceover in the trailer. "The first kind is the one we all have every day. Then there's the second kind of emergency. The kind that comes without warning." Then, we see Krause and his team responding to a woman being slowly asphyxiated by her pet python. Probably not something most of us deal with every day, but the first responders seem pretty calm.
Britton has worked with Murphy on multiple projects. She was in the first season of American Horror Story and rejoined the director-producer for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016. Angela Bassett and Kenneth Choi, a couple of Ryan Murphy regulars, also appear respectively in the trailer as a police officer and firefighter. Another frequent collaborator joining the project is Brad Falchuk, who has frequently worked with Murphy on Glee, Scream Queens, and American Horror Story.
The series is set to air on Fox in January 2018.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement