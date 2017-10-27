You Have To Be 21+ To Buy These Boozy Holiday-Themed Ice Cream Flavors

We love ice cream. We also love booze. So when sweet shop Tipsy Scoop packaged the two together in shippable pints last year, we were ecstatic. But that was only the tip of the ice cream iceberg. Recently we learned that the company will now be adding a new element to its dessert mashup masterpiece: holiday flavors
That's right, there are new festive boozy ice cream flavors on the way — and our holiday parties will never be the same again. Tipsy Scoop will be rolling out six new pints that cover all the seasonal sips and sweet treat classics including: Santa's Cookies & Whiskey, made with whiskey-infused ice cream and cookie crumbles; Holiday-Spiced Eggnog, made with brandy-infused ice cream, nutmeg, and cinnamon spices; Blood Orange Champagne Sparkler Sorbet, made with blood orange juice and bubbly; Drunker Gingerbread Man, made with vanilla vodka and coffee liqueur-infused gingerbread ice cream; Boozy Bananas Foster," made with spiced rum and creme de banana-infused ice cream topped with brown sugar; and Candy Cane Vodka Martini, made with candy cane vodka-infused ice cream and peppermint candy pieces. You'll be able to order the 16 oz. pints online starting in November — but in the meantime there are also Halloween limited edition Boozy Cauldron flavors.
Advertisement
If stocking your freezer full of the boozy pints isn't enticing enough, then you can always stop by the Tipsy Scoop store in NYC to grab one all dressed up in sundae form — complete with red velvet cone bowls, cookie sandwich crumbles, caramel popcorn, chocolate martini olives, white chocolate-covered pretzels, and much more. We can't wait to stick a spoon into one come Thanksgiving and Christmas. But whatever we do, we'll be sure to bring our 21+ IDs and designated drivers — because dessert time is going to be extra lit this holiday season, y'all.
Related Video:
Advertisement