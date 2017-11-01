Update: Today is the big day. Thanks to the Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion anyone can stop by their local Taco Bell local between 2-6pm and get a free taco, no purchase necessary. The downside is, it's nearly impossible to just eat one taco at Taco Bell, but, if you do decide to take advantage of the freebie, at least your overall order will be slightly cheaper? Thanks baseball!
This story was originally published on October 26, 2017.
If you're not a fan of the Los Angels Dodgers or the Houston Astros (or baseball in general), you might not have been paying much attention to game two of the series, which went into extra innings. The Astros won, which is notable for fans, but the true legacy of the game may be a more simple act during the 11th inning: a stolen base.
That was when Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin stole second base. A fairly common practice in the sport, but, this time, with delicious implications. That's because he (perhaps unknowingly) became America's new "Taco Hero," earning us all one free Doritos Locos taco in the process.
The promotion is part of Taco Bell's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign. It's the sixth time the Tex-Mex chain has run the campaign, and Maybin is our nation's sixth baseball player to carry the title. The rules are simple: The base must be stolen during game one or two of the series, and everyone gets one free Doritos Locos taco on November 1. You have to stop by a participating location from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday to enjoy it, but there is no purchase necessary.
After the game, Maybin tweeted his own excitement at becoming a Taco Hero.
What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017
"What's better than a win in extra innings?" he tweeted, "Free @tacobell!" Amongst those happy to congratulate Maybin on his night of two wins (Astros and taco lovers of all stripes) was Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer. He accepted her congrats, saying that the stolen base made his kids happy and im "the coolest dad around."
Thanks Marisa! My kids were more pumped about free @tacobell than tonight's @astros win, haha! I'm now the coolest dad around. https://t.co/a3usoMUdS0— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017
While the latest win now ties the series at 1-1, Maybin is confident his Astros will take it all the way. Thalberg also tweeted that he deserves a hero's reception at Taco Bell HQ, and he promised to bring the trophy there.
As soon as we win this thing, we'll bring the trophy to @tacobell HQ. https://t.co/jLyOkQbY6e— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017
Whether the Dodgers or the Astros take it all the way, however, one thing remains true: On November 1, we are all world champions.
