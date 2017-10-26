Judd provides more details in her interview with Sawyer. "I remember the lurch when I went to the desk and I said, 'Uh, Mr. Weinstein, is he on the patio?' And they said, 'He's in his room,'" Judd recalled. She then went into his room, where he then made his advances. "I had a business appointment. Which is, you know, that's his pattern of sexual predation, that was how he rolled."