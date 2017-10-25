Blake Lively has spoken up about the many issues that she faces as a woman working in Hollywood. Recently, she opened up about being sexually harassed by a male coworker who filmed her as she slept. When she reported the incident, nothing was done to stop the behavior. It was only when she called a lawyer that the harassment ended.
Lively, 30, talked to People about how difficult it is to project confidence in the workplace. "I think that sometimes you’re not encouraged to stand up for yourself," she says, echoing what so many other women and marginalized people feel every day when they go to work.
Advertisement
"It doesn’t even mean in really dramatic ways. That just means that if you’re working too many hours, or you aren’t being paid what someone else at your work level is being paid, or if you’re being treated differently than someone else on the crew, or whoever," she continues.
Lively also explains that she was wary of having the dreaded "diva" term associated with her professional conduct. "I didn’t feel like I could fight for myself in the same way, because I was afraid of coming across as a diva or difficult or demanding. As a woman, you’re afraid of a label you may acquire by demanding fair treatment for yourself that you know that you’ve earned." She's right — women who are perceived as "difficult" may just be expressing themselves. Women who obtain more success are also seen as less likeable, something that many of us felt like we saw in action last year.
Ultimately, Lively wishes she could empower her younger self, saying that "I’d encourage myself to love myself and fight for myself, as hard as I fought for other people. It's a lesson we can all take to heart.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement