Starbucks just announced a whole new line of ready-to-drink products that will become available in 2018. All together, there will be six new bottled drinks popping up on shelves in grocery and convenience stores during the first half of next year, but two of the products have us particularly jazzed. According to a recent Starbucks press release, we’ll soon be able to enjoy those classic bottled Frappuccinos made with almond milk.
Starbucks’ bottled Frappuccinos have been around in a variety of flavors for quite some time. However, they've always been made with cow's milk. Now, two new versions of the bottled beverage are coming out, and both feature almond milk.
The new Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink with Almondmilk will come in both vanilla and mocha, giving almond milk drinkers two totally new bottled products to chose from in May 2018. Although Starbucks says the new drinks were created for those who would prefer not to drink dairy milk, a rep reminded us that because of other ingredients, the bottled beverages are not 100% dairy-free or vegan, so be sure to keep that in mind.
Introducing two almond milk beverages to its ready-to-drink portfolio seems like a natural next step for the coffee chain. Little over a year ago, in September 2016, Starbucks made almond milk available as a non-dairy alternative in its store locations nationwide. Now, we know the company will reach another major almond milk-related milestone next year. Here's hoping, in two more years, we'll get bottled coconut milk beverages from Starbucks.
In addition to the new Frappuccino offerings, Starbucks is also adding four other new products to its ready-to-drink line in 2018. In February, it will roll out single-serve cold brew in two new flavors, vanilla & fig and sweetened black. Joining the beverage line up also in May 2018 are new Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies. Unlike anything we've seen from the chain before, these are also made with almond milk, as well as real fruit and coffee. The first two flavors to become available are Dark Chocolate Banana and Vanilla Honey Banana. That means, for almond milk lovers, there are four drinks to look forward to trying in 2018.
