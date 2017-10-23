Whole Foods Is Adding A Mac N' Cheese Bar To Its Newest Store

Whole Foods' famed hot bar gets customized for each of the grocery chain's various locations, but a new one is going to stand heads and shoulders above the rest. According to The Denver Post, the Union Station location, set to open mid-November, will be the very first Whole Foods to play host to a mac 'n' cheese bar.
The gold stuff is a standard option at most Whole Foods spots, but the newest one will add a slew of different varieties to please every cheese-loving heart in the Denver area. In addition to the classic option, the bar will serve up "pulled pork BBQ mac and cheese, roasted tomato mac and cheese, and vegan mac and cheese." Add to that all of the different things already on Whole Foods' salad and hot bar and the possibilities really are endless. Creative foodies can add additional types of cheese, different kinds of meat, and even veggies for anyone who wants to ruin the perfection that is mac 'n' cheese.
For shoppers and diners that want more than just mac and cheese, the new 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods will also have outside vendors come in and set up mini restaurants as part of the Friends of Whole Foods initiative. Birdcall, a fried chicken sandwich concept; Allegro Coffee; and Tel Aviv Street Food will all set up shop in Denver in the shadow of something else cheeseheads will freak out over: A 100-pound cheese tower will be on display in the store, too. The sculpture will be hand-cut by the American Cheese Society's Certified Cheese Professionals, just in case anyone questions its legitimacy.
Denver may not be the first place that foodies think of for a culinary expedition, but thanks to this very notable new addition, it could be creeping up to the top of everyone's must-see list.
