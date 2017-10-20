Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has split from his agent, Tyler Grasham, after a former client went public with allegations of sexual abuse. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the 14-year-old has left the APA agency after actor and filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman named Grasham in a Facebook status, accusing him of sexual assault.
"Yesterday I posted my 'me too' contribution, briefly sharing my experience with sexual assault at the hands of a man in a position of power in the entertainment industry," he wrote in a post on October 16. "I didn't name names, just the company he worked for. People poured out of the woodwork in private message, aware of who I must be talking about. His reputation was enough, I didn't have to say his name."
However, following the October 15 post, which is private, Lipman says Grasham "poked" him on Facebook ("Was his poke passive aggressive? An abuser making himself known, a quiet threat? An admission of guilt with a smirky, 'just try me'?") and it inspired him to take to the social media platform again to tell the whole story.
"His name is Tyler Grasham, an agent at APA Agency," he wrote, later detailing that "Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me."
He says he's naming his assailant in hopes that Grasham faces consequences that lead to actual change in the industry. Following the post, Grasham went on leave pending an internal investigation, according to THR.
"APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter," an agency spokesperson told the outlet.
Refinery29 has reached out to Finn Wolfhard for comment and will update if we hear back.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
