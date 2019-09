Prominent Screenwriter Sheds More Light On Degrading Experience Of Being A Woman In Hollywood

This brings Bloodworth-Thomason to another point. She notes that actresses often, at some point in their career, will play a sex worker. Specifically, a full-service sex worker . "If you are among the lucky 15 percent of actresses who do periodically find employment, chances are you'll be stepping into the world's oldest profession. In 89 years of Academy Awards, 25 women have been nominated for playing a [sex worker]," she writes. Sex workers are tantalizing to Hollywood because they represent the exact opposite of the glamorous, beautifully poised ideal we have — sex workers are seen as dirty. It's just one more way that women are devalued for their work. And women are seen as lacking in value, they become at risk for harassment.