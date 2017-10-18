Prominent Screenwriter Sheds More Light On Degrading Experience Of Being A Woman In Hollywood

Bloodworth-Thomason writes: "Harvey Weinstein may have been at the top of the sexual predator food chain, but these kinds of atrocities against women routinely go unreported and unpunished in the entertainment industry. The No. 1 casting criterion in Hollywood is that, above all else, an actress must be "hot and fuckable." The late blockbuster movie producer Don Simpson had his own way of measuring hotness when he bragged about which actresses' butts he was able to bounce a dime off of."