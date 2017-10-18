We Just Tried The 3 New Snickers Bar Flavors & Here's What We Thought

We've been fans of Snickers' clever marketing for quite some time now. In case you haven't seen the candy bars in a while, instead of the Snickers logo on the front of the packaging, they are printed with words like grouchy, whiny, and impatient. But, now the candy bar brand is expanding beyond simply labelling its regular bars with adjectives associated with being hungry. The candy bar classic debuted three new flavors Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet, also known as: Irritable, Wimpy, and Indecisive, respectively. Obviously we immediately tore through the evocative messaging and tried the new offerings to see if any could top the original.
Advertisement
Our first bite was Salty & Sweet — which, as one of our tasters pointed out, pretty much sums up a classic Snickers' bar flavor. Although the sweetness seemed on par with a standard Snickers, the salty aspect was salty AF. It tasted as if the candy's usual caramel blend had a special salted caramel upgrade — it was like an average Snickers taken to the next-level. We definitely dug it, and perhaps even felt a bit more centered post munching.
Next we tried the Espresso flavor, where the first bite struck some of the tasters as distinctly coffee-like while leaving others with a strange and overwhelming flavor that was oddly reminiscent of popcorn. I likened it it to a popcorn-flavored Harry Potter Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Bean — so if that nostalgia factor is enough to put a smile on your face, then mission accomplished. Last but not least was the Fiery flavor. The initial bite tasted surprisingly like a standard sweet Snickers, no overwhelming notes of spice. But as we chewed — and swallowed — and sat for 10 plus minutes after — the fire developed. It was less of a hot pepper flavor and more of a subtle, slow-burning, heat that grew and then lingered in the backs of our throats. So, not a flavor for the faint of
heart heat.
With all three torn into and tasted, we stepped back to survey the Snickers carnage. None of the new bars looked particularly different than the original (all contained the standard nougat, caramel, and peanuts coated in milk chocolate), but each held their own flavor punch sealed in an fiesty package. So, we did get a sweet, salty, nostalgic, and fiery lift from a candy bar classic. Unfortunately these new limited edition flavors aren't set to hit store shelves until June 2018 — so if you're looking to elevate your work week, you'll just have to grab an OG Snickers instead. And TBH, aside from a little surprise flavor fun, we'd choose a bite out of the classic version any day of the week.
Related Video:
Advertisement