Update: The spooky rumors were true. Starbucks is indeed offering a Halloween-themed Frappuccino this year. The green Zombie Frappucino, complete with a "bloodied" cup and "brain" whipped cream will be available October 26 through October 31. It features a crème base with tart apple and caramel is topped and topped with pink whipped cream “brains” and red mocha drizzle. In case a caramel apple-inspired beverage meant for a monster mash isn't giving you quite enough Halloween vibes for one Starbucks trip, the chain is also offering mummy cake pops and Día de los Muertos cookies.
This story was originally published on October 14, 2017.
Advertisement
Well, they may not be as pretty and precious as a Unicorn Frappuccino, but let's all rejoice at the latest rumor that Starbucks will be offering Zombie Frappuccinos in celebration of Halloween. According to various photos of menus leaked by baristas to the blog Day of the Human and social media, these drinks are shuffling our way on October 26 — and available only for a limited time.
Now, if Starbucks really wanted to have fun with this flavor, it would be extra spicy like something iZombie's Liv Moore would whip up for herself in the morgue. Instead, the recipe calls for green apple powder and pink powder to create a sickly green tint for the drink, topped with pink "brains" whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle. It's probably delicious for humans, anyway.
Omd @ZombieSquadHQ Mommy's work is going to be selling a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO! ???? #ZSHQ #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/gi3F5NuRsA— Penny Lane (@PennyDaDoxie) October 11, 2017
There's no official word from Starbucks on this holiday special yet.
"You'll lose your mind!" promises one of the promotional items Day of the Human obtained. If these drinks go as viral as those Unicorn Fraps did back in April, there will be at least one group of people losing their minds: Starbucks employees.
"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life!" Colorado barista Braden Bursen said in a video rant that went viral this spring. "My hands are completely sticky! I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose. It has been insane! If you love us as baristas, don't order it!"
Well, like the Unicorn before it, Bursen and his colleagues should be relieved to know that the Zombie Frappuccino will only be available while supplies last (or until Halloween, if it's not a mad success). Then they'll just have to deal with the pesky customers who want to order the "Wired Zombie" from the secret menu.
Related Video:
Advertisement