Great East Coast-to-West Coast flight deals can be tricky to find, so if you're looking to cross the country on a buck you should carpe diem and book ASAP. The Flight Deal reports that you can grab a roundtrip flight from New York City to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $214 right now. Typically, these deals don't last more than a couple of days — so get it while you can.
The discounted fare is valid for travel from January through early February 2018. (Yes, 2018 — it may seem like a long way away, but it'll be here before you know it. And if your New Year's resolution is always "travel more," this is your chance to do so cheaply.) Make sure to purchase your tickets at least 14 days before departure.
According to TFD, you can use ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to find available dates. Input the following criteria:
Once you've found the perfect dates, it's time to book your cross-country trip! TFD suggests using its Priceline link to book with the dates you've found through the Matrix Airfare Search above. If your annual New Year's resolution happens to be "stop spending so much money," booking your trips early will certainly help. Happy cheap-flight hunting!
