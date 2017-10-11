After Her Baby Burned Her Mouth, A Mom Warns Others About Cell Phone Chargers

No matter how strictly you've baby-proofed your home, any parent can easily fall prey to accidental dangers on a busy day. After her baby daughter Gabby burned her mouth on a cell phone charger that was accidentally left out, Kentucky mom Courtney Davis is warning others to be extra careful, BuzzFeed reports.
"I wasn't going to post about this until I posted in a mom group and found out many parents don't think twice about the danger of a phone charger around children," she wrote in a Facebook post.
On September 28, Gabby, her 19-m0nth-old daughter, stuck Davis' cell phone charger in her mouth. Any other day, Davis wrote, the charger wouldn't have been in Gabby's reach. But there was so much going on that particular day that she didn't think to move it.
"It took all of a few seconds for her to get burned," Davis wrote. "She had never tried to put it in her mouth [before], and she had never messed with it. The one day it [wasn't] moved she stuck it in her mouth and got a severe burn."
The burn showed up on the corner of Gabby's mouth immediately, as you can see on her Facebook page, and Davis rushed to the doctor who confirmed it is an electrical burn. Since Gabby is still a baby, though, the doctor was unable to put medication on her mouth for fear that she would lick it.
Luckily, Davis wrote, her daughter doesn't seem to be able to feel the burn and hasn't acted like it bothers her. It's now been almost two weeks since Gabby was first burned, and Davis has been posting update photos of her healing mouth.
"Gabby's mouth is looking better," she wrote. "We have an appt tomorrow with her pediatrician to see about getting a referral to a specialist. She still acts like it doesn't hurt."
Even though Gabby seems to be doing fine, Davis still wanted to take the moment to urge other parents and caregivers to be careful with their cell phone chargers. Even though it's a simple thing many people might not think to move out of reach, they can actually be dangerous.
"Parents, grandparents, babysitters, etc," she wrote. "Please put your chargers up out of reach. My daughter was lucky; the next kid may not be as lucky as her."
