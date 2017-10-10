YouTube's Brooklyn & Bailey Just Tasted These Gross Jellybeans So You Don't Have To

Twin sisters Brooklyn and Bailey are no strangers to trying just about anything on their smash-hit YouTube channel. The 17-year-olds, whose viral content has garnered over 4 million subscribers, have taken us along on some of their wildest experiences — from getting their wisdom teeth pulled to a red carpet-worthy prom. Not to mention that time they dyed their hair purple at 3 am. Yep, we're pretty sure these brave teens are basically fearless in pursuit of all things fun, whacky, and addictively watchable.
So when R29 producer Lucie Fink met up with Brooklyn and Bailey at 2017's VidCon, she knew the dauntless duo would be game for YouTube's most tummy-turning test, the BeanBoozled Challenge. The flavor possibilities are no joke. Selecting a bean that could either taste like moldy cheese or caramel corn, tutti-fruitti or stinky socks, the ladies went through a series of grueling, gag-inducing rounds. No lie: while we empathize with the special pain of tasting a rotten egg jelly bean, we can't help but feel that their expressions are absolutely priceless.
Catc all of their hilarious reactions to the challenge in the video above. Spoiler: you may also feel like you need a spit bucket.
