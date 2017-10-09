Story from Food News

The McDonald’s Sauce Situation Has Gotten Totally Out Of Hand

Christopher Luu
McDonald's Rick and Morty-inspired publicity stunt has gotten the fast food chain a bit of negative attention along with all the nostalgia surrounding its fabled Szechuan sauce. The Guardian reports that at one location in Wellington, FL, police confronted a crowd chanting "we want sauce" long after the spot had run out of its 70 packages of dipping sauce.
Fans of Rick and Morty will remember the third-season episode that casually mentioned the limited-edition sauce, which made its debut during the promotion of Disney's animated Mulan in 1998. To satisfy fans of the show and get a little bit of attention at the same time, Mickey D's said that it would bring back the spicy sauce for just one day. Naturally, the restaurant couldn't expect the feeding frenzy that ensued.
According to The Guardian, fans lined up hours before opening at certain locations to find that their store wasn't even participating in the promotion. The staff at certain locations didn't even know about the special Szechuan-flavored Rick and Morty promotion when asked about the sauce. And even if they did get some of the good stuff, it wasn't enough. Locations reported getting only 20 packets of the Szechuan sauce.
When McDonald's announced the special, saucy event, it had mentioned that supplies would be "really, really limited," but fans didn't expect a mere 20 packages of sauce, even with the disclaimer.
Of course, people are making the most of the sauce's status as the unicorn of condiments. Packets of it are already on eBay, with prices climbing over $100 and one even listed at $644 Australian dollars, which is over $500 USD.
Now that McDonald's knows that demand is sky-high for its Szechuan sauce, maybe it'll do the right thing and add it to the permanent menu.
