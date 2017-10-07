Delta Air Lines Is Now Serving Free Prosecco, But Only On These Flights

Prosecco makes everything better. Which is why Delta Air Lines flights are about to be full of happy (and/or slightly tipsy) passengers.
The company announced this week that Prosecco is now available for free in the main cabin of all its international flights. Most airlines offer complimentary beer and wine to all adult customers on long trips, but Prosecco is a real step up for those of us who can't afford to fly first class.
"Sparkling wine is often the first choice for a celebration and we know how special it is for people to jet off on a trip so we wanted to bring the celebration to them,” Lisa Bauer, Delta’s vice president of on-board services, said in a press release.
Beginning June 1, bubbly was introduced to first class and Delta Comfort+ passengers, but those in the main cabin had to wait until October. But, hey, free Prosecco is better late than never. Whether you're celebrating a wedding, lounging by the pool, or getting a haircut, sipping on a glass of sparkling wine can help brighten the worst of moods and make anyone feel five times classier.
You will have to wait for a trip abroad to get a free glass of sparkling wine, but luckily Delta is adding a lot of non-stop flights between the U.S. and Europe in 2018, including direct routes from LAX to Paris and Orlando to Amsterdam.
Delta also announced last month that passengers can now text during flights by downloading the free Gogo app and connecting it to other messaging apps. It is limited only to texting — you still can't make calls or connect to WiFi for free — but sipping on a glass of Prosecco while texting your best friends sounds like a pretty relaxing flying experience.
