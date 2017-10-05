Tipsy Scoop, a shop that changed the ice cream game by adding booze to the classic dessert, is now serving up a new way to eat its alcoholic ice cream with boozy ice cream cookie sandwiches.
Now, no matter where you live, you can order Tipsy Scoop's boozy ice cream sandwiches through Goldbely, Delish reports. According to the nationwide food delivery service website, each package from Tipsy Scoop will come with 12 sandwiches in two varieties. Six of the tipsy treats are made by sandwiching scoops of Frangelico Affogato ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies. The other six in the pack are created with Cake Batter Vodka Martini ice cream and Birthday Cake cookies. This single dessert involves ice cream, cookies, and alcohol, so it pretty much has all the makings for the most relaxing evening ever.
Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we came across a page on the Tipsy Scoop website that shows Halloween-themed versions of the boozy ice cream sandwiches. They're called Trick or Treat Yo' Self ice cream sandwiches, and they're made with Candy Corn Vodka Martini ice cream and double chocolate chunk cookies.
This year alone, we've seen so many companies and restaurants rolling out their own alcohol-infused ice creams. In the past few months we've enjoyed classy scoops of rosé ice cream, and even slurped down one or two Prosecco milkshakes at our neighborhood Shake Shack. However, this is the first time we've seen cookies get added to the ice cream and booze equation, and we can't wait to give it a taste.
As with all of Tipsy Scoop's ice cream, the flavors included in the shop's cookie sandwiches contain 5% alcohol by volume, and of course, you must be 21 to dig in. If you live in or around New York City, you can order the ice cream sandwiches through the Tipsy Scoop website for $60 per pack. If live in a different part of the country, however, it will cost $119 a pack to ship through Goldbely. That's pretty steep for an ice cream sandwich, but remember, maybe it's worth a one-time splurge for the ultimate night in?
