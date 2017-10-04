This Grandma Accidentally Bought Her Granddaughter A Very NSFW Book

If a book has big cartoonish pictures of animals on it, it's a children's book, right? It's an understandable assumption, but the next time you go to buy a book like that for one of the kids in your life, maybe take a lesson from what happened to Twitter user @Tiffany1985B's mom and glance inside first.
Tiffany is a mother of two, according to BuzzFeed, and describes her 6-year-old daughter Emmersyn as "an avid reader." So, being the kind-hearted grandma she is, Tiffany's mom often buys books for her granddaughter. She found her latest purchase, a book called If Animals Could Talk, at Barnes & Noble and picked it up without actually reading through the story.
If she had glanced at even one page, she might have noticed that If Animals Could Talk is decidedly NOT a children's book. One page, for example, reads, "'I think I have a coke problem,' — Polar Bear."
Tiffany thought the mixup was hilarious and, of course, posted it to Twitter.
I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t. ???? pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV— tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017
Tiffany told BuzzFeed that she didn't notice the NSFW-ness of the book until Emmersyn and her dad sat down to read it. The first page, she said, was totally normal and just featured a gorilla talking about how much he loved bananas. It was on the second page that things got weird.
The page shows a chick who proclaims, "Aight, let's tear the roof off this motha fucka."
Luckily my husband caught it on the first page...which he thought was weird for a kids book: pic.twitter.com/MrRCMyE6F8— tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017
Obviously, her husband stopped reading the book to the little girl and asked Tiffany if her mom had bought the book as a joke. She hadn't.
"I started reading some of the pages to her, and she was mortified," Tiffany told BuzzFeed. Luckily her daughter never realized how adult her book actually was. "My daughter didn't make it past 'aight' so once we regained our composure we told her it was an adult book and that Grammy had gotten it for her on accident," Tiffany tells Refinery29.
She tells us that her mom was actually kind of embarrassed that she had posted about her mistake on social media, but that she's definitely learned her lesson. We're willing to bet she checks every page of every "children's" book she buys from now on.
