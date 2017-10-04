You know the kitchen contraption that's used to drain scalding hot water out of a pot of cooked food? Yeah, the thing that looks like a perforated space helmet, but it's actually called a colander? We usually just call it the "pasta strainer" because that's our main use for it. Maybe you're already familiar with the correct terminology for this tool, but what about the correct method for using it? We certainly thought we knew what we were doing, until Twitter user @Daibella shook our pasta-straining worlds and perhaps proved us all wrong in one fell Tweet:
Good morning to everyone. Just saw this on Facebook and spazzed. pic.twitter.com/YB8qJ2a1g5— Daibella (@Daibellaaa) October 2, 2017
What starts off as your everyday, average-looking makings for a simple spaghetti dinner soon takes a confounding turn. Instead of placing the colander in the sink and then taking the boiling pot of water to it, the reverse is pictured; the colander is placed atop the boiling pot of water, fitted snuggly into it and then the combined pair are flipped over in unison within the sink to strain. It results in a mound of pasta sitting inside the hot pot, while the empty colander is simply tossed aside. What kind of twisted, topsy-turvy kitchen dimension are we living in?! We, along with the internet, were shook — and had many questions.
First, is this actually the correct method for using a pasta strainer? Until now, we'd never seen it done in this particular way — and as another Tweeter wisely pointed out:
This is not how you do it, this is not how the professional chefs of Food network do it, no.— Steph Curly (@EastAfricanCurl) October 3, 2017
Should all correct cooking skills be based off of what the pros demonstrate to us on the tube? Or should we each take our own creative licenses with preferred methods? All initial alternative straining shock aside, this strategy could serve as a handy hack for keeping thin spaghetti noodles from escaping down the drain. And it also cuts down on pot to pan shuffling time; once the noodles are stuck in that hot pot, all that's left to do is return it to the burner, dump in your sauce, stir, and serve. Will this one tweet forever change the way you make pasta? Tell us in the comments!
