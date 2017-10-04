How This Woman Accidentally Ended Up With $400,000 Worth Of Illegal Drugs

In a strange twist of fate, a woman who ordered a yoga mat from Walmart instead ended up with way more than she asked for: more than $400,000 worth of illegal drugs.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told WSOCTV in Rock Hill, South Carolina, her local news station, that she went to meet the mailman one day expecting to pick up the yoga mat she had recently ordered, but he handed her a heavy box and a bag of pills he said had spilled out.
Inside the box were even more drugs. All together, there were more than 20,000 oxycodone pills.
Understandably, the woman who accidentally received this package immediately called the police. Drug unit commander Marvin Brown told WSOCTV that a mistake on the package's address caused the woman to accidentally get the drug delivery.
Apparently, drug dealers often send deliveries to vacant homes where someone is waiting to pick them up. In this case, Brown theorizes, the dealers attempted to send the box of pills to her old home (which is currently vacant) but misspelled the name of the street in writing the address. The post office caught the mistake, and forwarded the package to the woman's new address.
"The dealers weren't as intelligent as they thought they were," Brown told WSOCTV. Rock Hill police have taken the pills into evidence and believe they are actually counterfeit oxycodone.
The good news, of course, is that the accidental drug delivery has nothing to do with the yoga mat she ordered, so she should be getting that in the mail soon.
