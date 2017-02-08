Marijuana smugglers are getting majorly creative — as border officers in Pharr, TX can attest. CNN reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the border between Texas and Mexico recently recovered 3,947 pounds (that's almost two tons!) of marijuana. But this wasn't a normal drug bust. The pot was hidden inside what looked like a large shipment of key limes. “This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., said in a statement. After noticing something off with the truck hauling the weed limes, CBP officers found the stash using an imaging system and a team of trained dogs. Officers valued the weed at about $789,467, which was hidden inside more than 34,000 phony limes. Can you imagine how long it took to stuff that many fake limes with weed? A+ for effort, guys.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
