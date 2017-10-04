Story from Food News

Would You Try These Wasabi Doritos?

Christopher Luu
Another day, another limited-edition chip flavor to excited about.
The latest iteration to temporarily tempt your tastebuds is a slightly unexpected take on Doritos. PopSugar reports that the usually cheesy tortilla chips — although Cooler Ranch has its own legion of loyalists — are getting a wasabi-flavored makeover for a short time.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of Instagram account @CandyHunting, the existence of the green-tinged Doritos arrived on the internet. According to the snack pros, the chips are currently available at Walmart stores, although PopSugar adds that Amazon and Sam's Club (which is part of Walmart's retail conglomerate) also has the limited-edition chips in stock.
Advertisement

Limited Time Only Wasabi Doritos are out now at Walmart!

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Twitter users that have managed to get their now-green hands on a bag report that the flavor isn't that strong and the color isn't actually that green. Unlike the classic Nacho Cheesier eating experience, it looks like your smartphone is safe from Technicolor flavor dust.
And even though wasabi Doritos have only been out for a short time, the special edition already has some fans. Of course, there's no telling just how long wasabi's shelf life will be, so anyone looking to experience the thrill of sushi condiments and tortilla chips needs to act fast.
For fans of green chips with a kick, Doritos has another option, too. Imgmr reports that the brand teamed up with an equally verdant collaborator, Xbox. Together, the two brands have created an entire series of game-inspired flavors, including "Halo Nacho, Halo Diablo, Gears of War 4 Incognita, Gears of War 4 Flamin’ Hot, Forza Pizzerolas, and Forza 3Ds." The greenest of the bunch, a grilled jalapeño Xbox One X Power Up flavor, has appeared on social media, but it hasn't hit stores just yet, at least not in the U.S. or Canada.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Fast Food Employees Divulge What You Should Never, Ever Eat
Happy Birthday To You, Here's How To Eat For Free All Day
5 Straightforward Ways To Stop Wasting Money
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series