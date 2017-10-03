Why This Video Of An Elderly Couple Is Going Viral

Move over Allie and Noah — there's a new Notebook-worthy couple making headlines in real life. And if you cried especially hard during the last scene of the movie, this video will have you feeling the same kind of way.
Sam and Nellie Jones have a love story that spans 70 years, but it's now being brought to light after the couple both passed away recently, only four hours apart. What takes this story beyond the plot line of a Nicholas Sparks novel, though, is the clip of Sam tenderly combing through Nellie's hair as she lays in a hospital bed — and it's bringing on all the waterworks.
Sam and Nellie's son Jamie Jones shared the short video of the tender moment on his personal Facebook page, and the post has since gone viral. The clip shows Sam standing above Nellie, sweetly brushing her hair while she lays still in a bed of a Florida hospital. Jamie captioned his post: "This is how you carry out your wedding vows after being married for over 70 years... in sickness and in health." Before you even press play, you know the clip is going to tug at your heartstrings.
In the minute-long video, you can watch Sam as he says, "You used to comb my hair but I’ve never combed yours before, Nellie — this is the first time for this, you know." He then turns to his son, charmingly unaware of the camera and asks, “Am I fixing her hair better?”
To experience the sweet moment for yourself, check out the video below. But you've been warned: You will get teary-eyed.
This is how you carry out your wedding vows after being married for over 70 years... "in sickness and in health" * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/963264 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.Posted by Jamie Jones on Tuesday, July 11, 2017
With all the chaos happening in the news and around the world every day — it's nice to know a video like this exists, so we can all spread the love.
