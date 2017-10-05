It can be difficult for friends, family, or caregivers to figure out how to help someone after a cancer diagnosis. What advice would you give for those people?

"I actually asked them this question, I said, 'How do you want me to act?' Because [cancer survivors] talk a lot about how people don’t know how to act around them anymore. One of the women had a girlfriend who’s no longer her friend, because she doesn’t know how to act, or [she thought] what do I say, or what if I say something wrong? Another woman's husband is in denial that she’s going to die, and he’s like, Stop saying that! She’s like, I’m not just saying that, it’s the truth.