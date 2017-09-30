Issa Rae & America Ferrera Talk About Credit Cards & Learning Beyond School

"It feels like common sense now, but for me, it was like, free money? Just make the minimum payments?" she said. "By the time I was out of college, I was like, why are they allowed to charge me money? Why didn’t anybody tell me? That hindered me for sure. Our apartment was robbed, and I had invested in camera equipment. In a sense, I was investing in myself through these credit cards, and being able to use that [equipment] to create material. But when I was robbed and lost all of that, it was obviously devastating. My credit cards were maxed out, and now I had no film equipment. That education would have served me better had I known."