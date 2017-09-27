An Off-Duty Nurse Jumped In To Deliver A Baby In A Target

Most of us have probably finished up a trip to Target with a lot more than we had on our shopping lists, but Tanya St. Preux left with way more than she bargained for when she went into labor in the middle of a Target in Atlanta last month.
Luckily, Caris Lockwood, an off-duty nurse was running errands in the same store and quickly jumped into action to help.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lockwood, who is a delivery nurse at the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, helped to deliver the baby in the store.
The hospital posted a photo of Lockwood and St. Preux with the new baby on their Facebook page on Monday, writing that Lockwood delivered the baby at the store's entrance.
"Caris was God-sent and amazing," St. Preux said, according to the Facebook post. "She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over, far and beyond."
Lockwood's mother, Lisa Bozeman, told local news network Fox 5 that she had been with her daughter in the store when they saw "a very pregnant woman who looked to be in pain."
"She mentioned that she needed to get a few things, then 'might' go to the hospital to be checked since her contractions seemed to be getting strong," Bozeman said.
At that point, Lockwood and Bozeman tried to get St. Preux into a car, and presumably to the hospital.
"We urged her friend to go ahead and bring the car to the entrance and we were helping her to the car. Her contractions and pain were increasing as we walked with her to the car," Bozeman told Fox 5. "Just when we got outside the store her water broke."
According to Bozeman, she and Lockwood have visited the family at the hospital and their home, and "plan to have a lifetime of friendship with them."
