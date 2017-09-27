Life Cereal Is Rolling Out A Limited-Edition Holiday Flavor This Winter

Christmas just came early. Well, kind of. Today, the candyhunting Instagram account gifted us with the announcement that Quaker will soon release a festive new flavor of Life cereal. The limited-edition flavor is straight out of our gum drop-filled dreams: Gingerbread Spice.
Candyhunting shared a photo of what, at first glance, appears to be a regular Life cereal box. However, take a closer look, and you'll notice that, in addition to the usual blue bowl of Life cereal, there are also two expertly-iced gingerbread men laying in a pile of powdered sugar. And, because they are adorable, the little guys are also making snow angels, because 'tis the season.
Advertisement
In addition to tasting like a gingerbread cookie, the cereal squares also appear to be made with a hint of cinnamon. Although we don't have an exact date of when it will start showing up on grocery store shelves, we're glad we have a celebratory food to look forward to trying once the weather turns a bit more crisp. And we're not the only ones who are excited to try it: Most of the Instagram comments on this post seem to express a similar "I need this!" sentiment.
If you're not quite ready for winter, don't worry. Quaker also recently released its Pumpkin Spice Life for autumn. While there are no cute gingerbread men involved, we're sure it's delicious.
Related Video
Advertisement