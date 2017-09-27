All Things Considered, The NPR Wine Club Sounds Perfect

NPR is offering up the perfect companion to its ASMR-like programming: a wine club. According to Forbes, NPR announced its club today and explained that the membership, which starts at $79.99 (plus $12.99 for shipping), would include a case of wine delivered quarterly.
But NPR isn't just shipping out any old wines. Instead, the selections will include specially labeled bottles and backstories. Forbes notes that NPR hosts won't be selecting the wines themselves. That honor goes to pros from wineries hand-picked by the radio network, such as Direct Wines and Wines That Rock, which will sample over 40,000 options before choosing which ones go into each case. Varieties will pull from all over the world, too, with picks from California and New Zealand in the first shipment. Food & Wine adds that members will be able to choose whites, reds, or a mix before the cases ship.
"For over 47 years, NPR has created countless driveway moments thanks to its compelling reporting and engaging programming," Barbara Sopato, NPR Director of Consumer Products and E-Commerce said in a news release. "We're looking forward to engaging our supporters and their palates as we discover new wines and the stories behind them."
The inaugural delivery includes All Grapes Considered Malbec, Weekend Edition Cabernet Sauvignon, and Uncorked Merlot. And lest listeners think that this is a selfish move to fill up those canvas totes with NPR merch, it's actually a fundraising move: Think of it as a supplement to the on-air pleas for donations, only a lot more fun.
For fans that don't imbibe often enough to merit a membership, F&W notes that a selection of bottles will be available for purchase individually. Who knew pours and public radio went together so well?
