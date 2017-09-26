Don't Sleep On These Amazing Flight Deals To Europe

If you have your sights set on Paris or Rome, you're in luck. There are currently some seriously good flight deals to both cities from several U.S. cities, and we suggest you don't miss out.
A roundtrip to Rome from either Boston or Miami can be yours for $431, reports The Flight Deal — but you should act fast, because these deals are typically gone within a couple of days. The flights are on American Airlines.
Valid dates for the Rome flights are from late November through early December, and from January through early May 2018. You're required to stay a minimum of seven days, and must book your trip at least 50 days before departure. You can check out TFD's website for more details on how to book at this cheap rate.
If Paris is your dream destination, you can find $450 roundtrips on British Airways from four West Coast cities: Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles. According to TFD, from San Francisco and San Jose, this fare is valid from April through early May 2018. From Los Angeles and Seattle, the fare is valid from November through early December, and from January through early May 2018. From all cities, there's a required minimum seven-day stay and you must book your trip at least 50 days before taking off. See TFD's website for more booking details.
Advertisement