#MyTipsForMentalHealth Regard it as you would any other illness, you're not weak, you're ill.— Weird Savant (@weirdsavant) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth— Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) September 25, 2017
The worst things I've heard about my disorder came from me.
So don't be ashamed of it. By others... Or yourself.
#MyTipsForMentalHealth— Seth (@SethShaffer) September 25, 2017
Talk to someone, doesn't have to be a therapist.
Finding a good therapist is like dating. Don't quit, until you find the right fit. #MyTipsForMentalHealth— Bibi Martinez ???? (@piritees) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth if you're having a depressive episode, sticking to a routine like clockwork can help you stay grounded.— Chapin Langenheim (@chapinshadow) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth Find good coping skills music, reading, art, positive friends, writing, meditation, or something positive.— Poetry&Commotion (@doodlediva93) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth— Chris Barnette™ (@Skyline247) September 25, 2017
Know that you may feel alone and unloved today, but tomorrow is another day.
Be patient with yourself. Believe that you deserve better. Remind yourself what's good in ur life. Sleep. Eat. Love. #MyTipsForMentalHealth— Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth the best advice I've ever heard is to treat yourself just like you would treat a friend that you care about— nisha mistry (@nishhha) September 25, 2017
#MyTipsForMentalHealth— Kate R Canter (@katercanter) September 25, 2017
If a "cure" doesn't work for you, that doesn't mean you aren't trying or you're broken.
Try something else.